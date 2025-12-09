Kerala CM Challenges Opposition Ahead of Local Polls

As Kerala gears up for the second phase of its local body polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified his criticism of the Opposition Congress-led UDF. In a pointed Facebook post, Vijayan scrutinized the UDF's past objections to key development projects, highlighting initiatives like the Vizhinjam Port, coastal highway, and welfare schemes.

Vijayan specifically called out several senior UDF leaders, challenging their continued opposition to these initiatives despite their progression or completion. The Chief Minister questioned the UDF's motives and consistency, particularly regarding projects like the Wayanad tunnel and the provision of welfare pensions.

In his post, Vijayan also dismissed recent statements by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who criticized the ruling CPI (M) over a separate scandal. He asserted that such remarks failed to mask the UDF's own controversies and resistance to beneficial state projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)