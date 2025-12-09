Mamata Banerjee's Unity Call: Navigating Factional Tensions in Cooch Behar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed factionalism in her party at Cooch Behar, urging leaders to bury differences ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. She emphasized unity among party members, as political tensions had risen. A public show of unity was demonstrated, though doubts about long-term cohesion persist.
In a decisive move to tackle factional tensions within her party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the district leadership in Cooch Behar to resolve internal discord. The call comes as the 2026 assembly elections approach, with the CM stressing that unity is crucial for the Trinamool Congress's success.
In a late-night meeting following an administrative review, Banerjee expressed her concerns over the ongoing feud between former north Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh and current minister Udayan Guha. The meeting saw the attendance of key district leaders and called for an end to the rift between senior and up-and-coming party members.
After the intervention, a public demonstration of unity was held ahead of Banerjee's public address, with district leaders publicly committing to fight in unison. However, political analysts remain skeptical about whether this show of solidarity will hold as pressures mount closer to the elections.
