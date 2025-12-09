Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Unity Call: Navigating Factional Tensions in Cooch Behar

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed factionalism in her party at Cooch Behar, urging leaders to bury differences ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. She emphasized unity among party members, as political tensions had risen. A public show of unity was demonstrated, though doubts about long-term cohesion persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:48 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Unity Call: Navigating Factional Tensions in Cooch Behar
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle factional tensions within her party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the district leadership in Cooch Behar to resolve internal discord. The call comes as the 2026 assembly elections approach, with the CM stressing that unity is crucial for the Trinamool Congress's success.

In a late-night meeting following an administrative review, Banerjee expressed her concerns over the ongoing feud between former north Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh and current minister Udayan Guha. The meeting saw the attendance of key district leaders and called for an end to the rift between senior and up-and-coming party members.

After the intervention, a public demonstration of unity was held ahead of Banerjee's public address, with district leaders publicly committing to fight in unison. However, political analysts remain skeptical about whether this show of solidarity will hold as pressures mount closer to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025