Kerala Government Stands by Survivor Amid Dileep's Acquittal; Political Tensions Rise

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan affirmed the state government's unwavering support for the survivor in the 2017 Malayalam actor abduction case following the acquittal of actor Dileep. During a press briefing in Kannur, Vijayan criticized Congress MP Adoor Prakash's controversial comments, stating they diverge from the public's sentiment.

Vijayan noted that while the prosecution had effectively handled the case, the government would carefully review the court's judgment and consider all legal options, including an appeal. He emphasized the state's commitment to upholding justice for the survivor, countering Prakash's assertion that Dileep received justice.

Meanwhile, Adoor Prakash clarified his earlier remarks, claiming his words were misrepresented. He stressed his support for the survivor and acknowledged the court's role in delivering justice. Political reactions continued, with KPCC President Sunny Joseph critiquing the government's handling of the conspiracy charges.

