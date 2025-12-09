Left Menu

Kerala Government Stands by Survivor Amid Dileep's Acquittal; Political Tensions Rise

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed the state's support for the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction case after a court acquitted Dileep. Political tensions surfaced as Congress MP Adoor Prakash's remarks sparked controversy. The government plans to appeal the verdict to ensure justice for the survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:45 IST
Kerala Government Stands by Survivor Amid Dileep's Acquittal; Political Tensions Rise
Congress MP Adoor Prakash (left) and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan affirmed the state government's unwavering support for the survivor in the 2017 Malayalam actor abduction case following the acquittal of actor Dileep. During a press briefing in Kannur, Vijayan criticized Congress MP Adoor Prakash's controversial comments, stating they diverge from the public's sentiment.

Vijayan noted that while the prosecution had effectively handled the case, the government would carefully review the court's judgment and consider all legal options, including an appeal. He emphasized the state's commitment to upholding justice for the survivor, countering Prakash's assertion that Dileep received justice.

Meanwhile, Adoor Prakash clarified his earlier remarks, claiming his words were misrepresented. He stressed his support for the survivor and acknowledged the court's role in delivering justice. Political reactions continued, with KPCC President Sunny Joseph critiquing the government's handling of the conspiracy charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025