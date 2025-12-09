Jharkhand Assembly Approves Rs 7,721 Crore Supplementary Budget Amid Political Tensions

The Jharkhand Assembly approved a second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year amid a walkout by BJP lawmakers. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented the budget earlier this week, stressing the government's disciplined fiscal management and responding to claims of financial mismanagement leveled by the opposition.

Kishore criticized the central government, alleging non-cooperation and pending dues amounting to Rs 28,463 crore, impacting state finances. He highlighted a significant portion of the budget reserved for schemes, especially in social service departments, while announcing plans for a Rs 16,800 crore loan for state development due to a perceived lack of central support.

In the assembly, opposition leader Babulal Marandi questioned the necessity of extra funding, suggesting departments failed to fully utilize previous allocations. He expressed concerns over the handling of security and law enforcement, claiming increasing corruption and a rise in vacant government job positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)