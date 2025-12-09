Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Approves Rs 7,721 Crore Supplementary Budget Amid Political Tensions

The Jharkhand Assembly passed a Rs 7,721.25 crore supplementary budget for 2025-26, amidst a BJP walkout. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore emphasized robust financial management, criticized the central government over pending dues, and responded to opposition concerns. A significant allocation goes to social services, while borrowing plans are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:37 IST
Jharkhand Assembly Approves Rs 7,721 Crore Supplementary Budget Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Assembly approved a second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year amid a walkout by BJP lawmakers. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented the budget earlier this week, stressing the government's disciplined fiscal management and responding to claims of financial mismanagement leveled by the opposition.

Kishore criticized the central government, alleging non-cooperation and pending dues amounting to Rs 28,463 crore, impacting state finances. He highlighted a significant portion of the budget reserved for schemes, especially in social service departments, while announcing plans for a Rs 16,800 crore loan for state development due to a perceived lack of central support.

In the assembly, opposition leader Babulal Marandi questioned the necessity of extra funding, suggesting departments failed to fully utilize previous allocations. He expressed concerns over the handling of security and law enforcement, claiming increasing corruption and a rise in vacant government job positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025