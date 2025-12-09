Nobel Peace Prize Drama: Will Maria Corina Machado Make it to Oslo?

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has canceled a scheduled press conference with this year's Peace Prize laureate, Maria Corina Machado, ahead of the Wednesday award ceremony in Oslo. Machado, aged 58, has faced a decade-long travel ban from Venezuela's government under President Nicolas Maduro and has been in hiding for over a year. The institute disclosed uncertainty about Machado's current whereabouts.

Despite these obstacles, the institute's director, Kristian Berg Harpviken, expressed confidence in Machado's intent to attend, although her timely arrival in Oslo remains uncertain. Harpviken emphasized the significance of the ceremony, stating it will highlight Venezuela's situation and underline democracy's role in achieving peace. The event will take place at Oslo City Hall in the presence of Norway's royal family and several Latin American leaders.

A press conference originally planned for Tuesday was canceled following delays without any specified time, attributed to challenges Machado faces in reaching Oslo. The Nobel Committee awarded Machado for her firm opposition to what they term a dictatorship, further spotlighting her alignment with allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Machado, an industrial engineer, was obstructed from competing in Venezuela's 2024 presidential election, though she had won the opposition's primary by a significant margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)