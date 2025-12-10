Left Menu

Putin Pledges Stronger Russia-Indonesia Ties

During a pivotal meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to deepen military and energy collaboration with Indonesia and highlighted potential discussions on wheat supplies. Meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, the leaders aimed to strengthen bilateral relations across strategic sectors.

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed Russia's willingness to enhance military and energy collaboration with Indonesia. This announcement was made during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Moscow. The talks also opened dialogue on wheat supplies, signaling a potential boost in trade relations.

The meeting underscores Russia's intent to fortify its international partnerships amidst the shifting geopolitical landscape. By deepening ties with Indonesia, Russia is positioning itself as a key ally in Southeast Asia. Discussions on military cooperation are expected to cover aspects of defense and strategic affairs.

Furthermore, the inclusion of energy cooperation in their dialogue points to mutual economic benefits. The discourse on wheat supplies indicates a shared interest in expanding trade connections, which could have significant implications for both nations' economies. The talks mark a pivotal step in enhancing Russia-Indonesia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

