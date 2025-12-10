Maria Corina Machado: A Voice for Freedom Amidst Challenging Circumstances
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado highlighted the vital link between democracy and peace during a speech delivered in her absence in Oslo. Escaping Venezuela to receive her award, she emphasized the ongoing fight for freedom and democracy, reflecting on Venezuela's challenges under its current regime.
Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, underscored the critical connection between democracy and peace in a speech presented on her behalf by her daughter in Oslo. The Venezuelan opposition leader's absence from the ceremony was due to her secret departure from Venezuela, aiming to defy a travel ban.
Machado managed to leave the country via boat, reaching Curacao, and flew to Oslo on a private plane. Her efforts were praised by the ceremony attendees, who honored her struggle through applause. Her speech warned of the profound challenges facing democracies under oppressive regimes.
Referencing past laureates like Nelson Mandela, Machado's speech reflected on Venezuela's deteriorating democratic institutions and the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. She dedicated her Nobel award, in part, to Donald Trump, highlighting her alignment with his supporters' views on Venezuela's political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
