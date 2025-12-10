Electoral Roll Revision: A Backdoor NRC?
Isha Khan Choudhury, a Congress MP from West Bengal, has criticized the latest revision of electoral rolls, calling it a 'backdoor NRC.' Choudhury contends that the Special Intensive Revision is more bureaucratic than past efforts, potentially disenfranchising vulnerable voters due to stringent documentation requirements.
He argued in the Lok Sabha that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is excessively bureaucratic, demanding documents that many vulnerable citizens may not possess, thus challenging their right to vote.
Significant differences between previous revisions and the current SIR were highlighted, such as the shorter verification period and stricter documentation requirements imposed by election officials.