Electoral Roll Revision: A Backdoor NRC?

Isha Khan Choudhury, the sole Congress MP from West Bengal, criticized the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, labeling it a 'backdoor NRC'.

He argued in the Lok Sabha that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is excessively bureaucratic, demanding documents that many vulnerable citizens may not possess, thus challenging their right to vote.

Significant differences between previous revisions and the current SIR were highlighted, such as the shorter verification period and stricter documentation requirements imposed by election officials.