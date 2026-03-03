India's Air Force Set to Soar with Major Aircraft Deal

Brazil's Embraer, the US-based Lockheed Martin, and Russia's Ilyushin are staking their claims as the frontrunners for the Indian Air Force's substantial deal aimed at purchasing 60 multirole transport aircraft. Sources reveal that the Defence Acquisition Council is expected to review the proposal shortly.

The ambitious program anticipates that around 20% of the aircraft will be delivered to the Indian Air Force in a ready-to-fly condition. The remainder will be manufactured domestically, with more than 60% of their components sourced indigenously, according to defense officials. In an effort to bolster local aerospace capabilities, joint ventures are being cultivated between Indian firms and foreign equipment manufacturers. Notably, Embraer is collaborating with Mahindra Defence on this front.

American defense leader Lockheed Martin has teamed up with Tata, whereas the Russian manufacturer Ilyushin may join forces with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force continues to operate 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and is engaged with Airbus in a separate project to bring in 70 C-295 transport planes, with the majority to be produced in India.