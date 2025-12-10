Shifting Sands: Eurozone Bond Yields and ECB Rate Speculations

Germany witnessed a rise in its 10-year borrowing costs, reaching levels unseen in months, as traders dismissed the potential for further European Central Bank (ECB) rate reductions.

Investor attention is now focused on an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. After Isabel Schnabel of the ECB hinted at possible rate increases, Germany and other Eurozone countries saw yields climb, affecting borrowing costs.

The financial landscape is further complicated as the market anticipates decisions regarding interest rates, with no prospect of ECB cuts next year. Additionally, a narrow approval of France's 2026 social security budget has stirred economic and political tensions.