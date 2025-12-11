Trump Hints at World Leaders Joining Gaza Board of Peace

President Donald Trump has revealed that an announcement regarding the world leaders who will join the Gaza Board of Peace is expected early next year. The announcement was made during an economic event at the White House's Roosevelt Room on Wednesday.

The board, established following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, has drawn the interest of numerous leaders worldwide, according to Trump's statement. The board is part of a broader Gaza plan aimed at maintaining peace in the region.

This news was covered by Steve Holland, with editing by Chris Reese.

(With inputs from agencies.)