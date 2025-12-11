Left Menu

Trump Hints at World Leaders Joining Gaza Board of Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the leaders to serve on the Gaza Board of Peace will be revealed early next year. This board, created following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, has attracted interest from numerous global leaders. The announcement was made at a White House event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:03 IST
President Donald Trump has revealed that an announcement regarding the world leaders who will join the Gaza Board of Peace is expected early next year. The announcement was made during an economic event at the White House's Roosevelt Room on Wednesday.

The board, established following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, has drawn the interest of numerous leaders worldwide, according to Trump's statement. The board is part of a broader Gaza plan aimed at maintaining peace in the region.

This news was covered by Steve Holland, with editing by Chris Reese.

(With inputs from agencies.)

