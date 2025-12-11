Bulgaria's Euro Dream: Protests Unveil Political Tensions

Tens of thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Wednesday in massive protests over alleged government corruption. The demonstrations, underscoring significant political divides, come weeks before Bulgaria's transition to the euro as its official currency in early next year.

Protests surged following last week's uproar over proposed budget changes, which included higher taxes and increased social security contributions. Although the government withdrew its contentious 2026 budget plan, call for Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's resignation have intensified.

The demonstrations, fueled by accusations against politician Delyan Peevski, ended peacefully. Meanwhile, an opposition coalition seeks a no-confidence vote, challenging the government's integrity before Bulgaria joins the eurozone in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)