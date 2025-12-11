Bulgaria's Government Steps Down Amid Eurozone Entry Protests

On Thursday, Bulgaria's government announced its resignation amidst intensifying mass protests, just weeks before the country is set to join the eurozone. The decision comes from the minority coalition led by the centre-right GERB party.

The resignation was officially declared minutes before parliament was to vote on a no-confidence motion, prompted by opposition claims of economic mismanagement and a surge in public discontent over rampant corruption. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of the National Assembly's decisions reflecting the people's will.

This political shift follows large-scale protests across the nation, demanding governmental accountability and decrying corruption, as Bulgaria prepares to transition from its national currency, the lev, to the euro by January 1.

