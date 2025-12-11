Bulgaria's Government Steps Down Amid Eurozone Entry Protests
Bulgaria's government resigned ahead of joining the eurozone due to mass protests over economic mismanagement and corruption. The minority coalition, led by GERB, stepped down just before a no-confidence vote. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov cited the importance of aligning with public expectations amid growing dissent.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
On Thursday, Bulgaria's government announced its resignation amidst intensifying mass protests, just weeks before the country is set to join the eurozone. The decision comes from the minority coalition led by the centre-right GERB party.
The resignation was officially declared minutes before parliament was to vote on a no-confidence motion, prompted by opposition claims of economic mismanagement and a surge in public discontent over rampant corruption. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of the National Assembly's decisions reflecting the people's will.
This political shift follows large-scale protests across the nation, demanding governmental accountability and decrying corruption, as Bulgaria prepares to transition from its national currency, the lev, to the euro by January 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eurozone Bond Yields: A Tale of Anticipated Rate Shifts
Thackeray Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Corruption Amid Political Controversy
Thackeray Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Corruption in Maharashtra Cabinet
Bulgarian Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Protests Against Corruption
Principal Caught in Corruption Sting at Medical College