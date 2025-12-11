President Murmu's Winter Sojourn: Hyderabad Hosts a Historic Retreat

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on her winter retreat to Hyderabad, staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 17 to 21, officials announced.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, overseeing the preparations, has instructed government bodies to collaborate and ensure a seamless visit, focusing on security, traffic management, and consistent power supply.

This annual event underscores the symbolic role of the Presidential Retreats in fostering national unity, having been a staple since the Rashtrapati Nilayam was acquired from the Nizam post-independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)