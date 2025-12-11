Left Menu

President Murmu's Winter Sojourn: Hyderabad Hosts a Historic Retreat

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Hyderabad's Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 17-21. The Telangana government is coordinating arrangements, focusing on security, health, and wildlife management. This annual visit highlights the unity and cultural integration symbolized by the Presidential Retreats in Hyderabad and Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:43 IST
President Murmu's Winter Sojourn: Hyderabad Hosts a Historic Retreat
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on her winter retreat to Hyderabad, staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 17 to 21, officials announced.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, overseeing the preparations, has instructed government bodies to collaborate and ensure a seamless visit, focusing on security, traffic management, and consistent power supply.

This annual event underscores the symbolic role of the Presidential Retreats in fostering national unity, having been a staple since the Rashtrapati Nilayam was acquired from the Nizam post-independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025