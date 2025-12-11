President Murmu's Winter Sojourn: Hyderabad Hosts a Historic Retreat
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Hyderabad's Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 17-21. The Telangana government is coordinating arrangements, focusing on security, health, and wildlife management. This annual visit highlights the unity and cultural integration symbolized by the Presidential Retreats in Hyderabad and Shimla.
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on her winter retreat to Hyderabad, staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 17 to 21, officials announced.
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, overseeing the preparations, has instructed government bodies to collaborate and ensure a seamless visit, focusing on security, traffic management, and consistent power supply.
This annual event underscores the symbolic role of the Presidential Retreats in fostering national unity, having been a staple since the Rashtrapati Nilayam was acquired from the Nizam post-independence.
