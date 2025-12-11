Left Menu

Bangladesh's Democratic Crossroads: Elections and Reforms in 2024

Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections on February 12 following a turbulent period marked by a student-led uprising. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled last year, and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the interim government. Challenges include reform implementation and strained India relations. A referendum on the 'July Charter' coincides with the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:21 IST
Bangladesh's Democratic Crossroads: Elections and Reforms in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh is set to conduct its parliamentary elections on February 12, marking the first national vote after a student-led revolt ousted then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in India last year. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus heads the interim government, facing protests over delayed reforms and Hasina's party's exclusion from the vote.

Amidst the chaos, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, appointed by Hasina, announced his resignation post-election, citing his humiliation under Yunus's administration. Analysts emphasize voter concerns about reinstating democratic governance, reviving the garment export sector, and mending ties with India post-Hasina's exodus.

The elections coincide with a referendum on the 'July Charter' state reform plan. The Charter, proposed after the upheaval, aims to curb executive powers, enhance judicial and electoral independence, and prevent law enforcement misuse. Yunus described these developments as a milestone for Bangladesh, as the democratic journey advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025