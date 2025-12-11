Bangladesh's Democratic Crossroads: Elections and Reforms in 2024

Bangladesh is set to conduct its parliamentary elections on February 12, marking the first national vote after a student-led revolt ousted then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in India last year. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus heads the interim government, facing protests over delayed reforms and Hasina's party's exclusion from the vote.

Amidst the chaos, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, appointed by Hasina, announced his resignation post-election, citing his humiliation under Yunus's administration. Analysts emphasize voter concerns about reinstating democratic governance, reviving the garment export sector, and mending ties with India post-Hasina's exodus.

The elections coincide with a referendum on the 'July Charter' state reform plan. The Charter, proposed after the upheaval, aims to curb executive powers, enhance judicial and electoral independence, and prevent law enforcement misuse. Yunus described these developments as a milestone for Bangladesh, as the democratic journey advances.

