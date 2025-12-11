Left Menu

Path to LA 2028: New Olympic Hockey Qualification System Approved

The International Olympic Committee has approved the qualification system for the 2028 Olympic hockey tournaments in Los Angeles. Twelve teams per gender will compete, with the host nation already secured a spot. Qualification will occur through the FIH Hockey Pro League, Continental Championships, and FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:31 IST
FIH and Olympics flags (Photo: FIH). Image Credit: ANI
The journey to the 2028 Olympic hockey tournaments in Los Angeles has taken a significant step forward with the International Olympic Committee's approval of the qualification system. According to the International Hockey Federation, 12 teams per gender, including host nation USA, will participate in the prestigious event.

The allocation of the remaining 11 spots per gender will be determined by various competitions. The highest-placed nation in the FIH Hockey Pro League during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons will secure a spot. Should the same team win both seasons, the runner-up of 2026-27 will qualify.

Additionally, the top team in each of the five continental championships, not already qualified, will earn a place. In early 2028, two FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments per gender will decide the final participants, where the top two teams in each will join the lineup.

Carson Fields, near the LA Galaxy's home ground, will be transformed into a cutting-edge hockey venue, ready to showcase exhilarating matches and unforgettable Olympic moments. While the Netherlands claimed gold in Paris 2024, all eyes will turn to the evolving scene in Los Angeles, where the next history of Olympic hockey will be written.

(With inputs from agencies.)

