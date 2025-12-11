Left Menu

Sky-High Expenditures: Karnataka CM's Costly Air Travels

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s air travel expenses with special flights and helicopters have cost the state over 47 crore from May 2023 to November 2025. Justifying the costs, he cited official duties. Details surfaced following an inquiry by a BJP legislator, revealing extensive VIP travel procurements.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's preference for special flights, aircraft, and helicopters for official travel has accrued over 47 crore in expenses to the state exchequer from May 2023 to November 2025.

Siddaramaiah, who currently oversees the finance portfolio, disclosed these costs in a written statement presented at the Legislative Council, in response to an inquiry by BJP legislator N. Ravi Kumar.

The chief minister elaborated that the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act permits such expenses for official visits, with 181 flight bookings made during his tenure, primarily handled by GMP Air Charters.

