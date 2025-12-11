Left Menu

Congress Rebuts Vote Manipulation Claims Against Nehru

The Congress party refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's accusations that Jawaharlal Nehru was appointed Prime Minister due to supposed 'vote theft'. Congress claims that this narrative, promoted by the BJP, is false, supported by historical documents indicating the absence of a conventional election in 1946.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:22 IST
In a sharp rebuttal to Home Minister Amit Shah's 'vote chori' allegations against Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress has labeled the claims as fabrications. Shah posited that Nehru became Prime Minister despite being less popular compared to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, emphasized that the claims were misrepresentations of history, drawing on public records such as the Selected Works of Nehru. The accusations, Ramesh argues, are based on false premises propagated by the BJP and RSS.

Highlighting the historical context, Congress states that no election for Congress presidentship took place in 1946. The alleged popular choice of Patel was, therefore, not factually established. The circumstances of the time, influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's endorsement, favored Nehru's appointment.

