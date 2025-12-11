EU Reconsiders Combustion Engine Ban Plan

The European Union has scrapped its plans to enforce a total ban on the sale of new cars powered by combustion engines, according to a senior EU parliamentarian.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (EPP), revealed to Germany's Bild newspaper that instead of a complete ban, the EU will introduce more flexible regulations aimed at decreasing carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles.

This move signifies a shift in the EU's approach towards achieving its environmental goals, reflecting a balance between regulatory rigor and industrial adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)