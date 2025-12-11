Left Menu

EU Reconsiders Combustion Engine Ban Plan

The European Union has abandoned plans to implement an outright ban on selling new combustion engine cars. Instead, more flexible rules will be introduced to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles. This shift in policy was announced by Manfred Weber, president of the EPP, who was cited in Germany's Bild newspaper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:26 IST
EU Reconsiders Combustion Engine Ban Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union has scrapped its plans to enforce a total ban on the sale of new cars powered by combustion engines, according to a senior EU parliamentarian.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (EPP), revealed to Germany's Bild newspaper that instead of a complete ban, the EU will introduce more flexible regulations aimed at decreasing carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles.

This move signifies a shift in the EU's approach towards achieving its environmental goals, reflecting a balance between regulatory rigor and industrial adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025