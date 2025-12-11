EU Reconsiders Combustion Engine Ban Plan
The European Union has abandoned plans to implement an outright ban on selling new combustion engine cars. Instead, more flexible rules will be introduced to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles. This shift in policy was announced by Manfred Weber, president of the EPP, who was cited in Germany's Bild newspaper.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The European Union has scrapped its plans to enforce a total ban on the sale of new cars powered by combustion engines, according to a senior EU parliamentarian.
Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (EPP), revealed to Germany's Bild newspaper that instead of a complete ban, the EU will introduce more flexible regulations aimed at decreasing carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles.
This move signifies a shift in the EU's approach towards achieving its environmental goals, reflecting a balance between regulatory rigor and industrial adaptability.
(With inputs from agencies.)