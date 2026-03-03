Left Menu

Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

U.S. software companies have significantly increased their stock buyback plans amid a persistent sell-off in the sector. Despite this, investors and strategists remain skeptical about the effectiveness of buybacks in halting the decline. Concerns about AI's impact on software firms' future prospects weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

Amid a prolonged slump in the stock market, U.S. software companies are ramping up their stock buyback strategies. However, despite these moves, many investors and analysts doubt whether buybacks can reverse the downward trend. The software sector, represented by the S&P 500 index, has taken a 28% dive since late October, fueled by anxiety over artificial intelligence's potential to upend the competitive environment of this highly valued industry.

AI firm Anthropic's recent product launches have exacerbated concerns, making it challenging to assess software companies' business prospects. In response, software firms have authorized $70.5 billion in stock repurchases since January 12, nearly quadrupling the value of such announcements from the same time last year. Major firms like Salesforce and ServiceNow are leading the charge, with Salesforce declaring a staggering $30 billion addition to its buyback program.

Despite the spike in buyback authorizations, experts like Andrew Slimmon from Morgan Stanley suggest that timing and strong fundamentals are key to successful share repurchases. At the same time, Peter Tuz of Chase Investment Counsel warns that more concrete evidence is needed to show AI won't substantially harm software businesses, indicating that buybacks alone may not suffice to bolster investor confidence.

