Suvendu Adhikari Stands Firm with Alleged Assaulters

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, celebrated the release of three men accused of assaulting vendors at a religious event, expressing support as part of his Hindu duty. The incident involved objections to non-vegetarian food at the event, leading to arrests and subsequent bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:01 IST
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, has sparked controversy by publicly supporting three men accused of assault at a religious event in Kolkata.

The trio allegedly attacked vendors for selling non-vegetarian food at a 'Gita Paath' ceremony, leading to their arrest and bail.

Adhikari, asserting his commitment to Hindu values, criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's role in the arrests, vowing to protect religious rights and uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

