Maharashtra Seeks Central Aid for Rain-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the state's legislative assembly on Thursday, stating that the government has requested over Rs 29,000 crore from the Centre. This financial aid aims to support farmers hit by unseasonal rains and subsequent floods.

Pawar, who also serves as the Finance Minister, confirmed that the state has already distributed Rs 44,000 crore in relief efforts. He made these announcements during the winter session of the legislature, highlighting the ongoing commitment to aid farmers and the mobilization of financial resources.

The September deluges ravaged Marathwada and adjacent areas, affecting 68.69 lakh hectares of crops. In October, the state unveiled a Rs 31,628 crore compensation package. Despite these challenges, Maharashtra maintains its fiscal discipline, with its debt level under 20 per cent and fiscal deficit below 3 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)