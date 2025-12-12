Amit Shah's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on December 15. During this visit, he plans to interact with BJP functionaries to bolster party strategies in the region, according to party officials.

Shah is anticipated to travel to Vellore following his engagement with the BJP state executives, adding another layer to his strategic visit.

In the lead-up to Shah's visit, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran met with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The discussion focused on the political landscape, particularly in light of former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan joining the Vijay-led TVK. Nagenthran later emphasized that he met with Palaniswami to commend the successful execution of AIADMK's recent executive committee and general council meetings.

