West Bengal Governor Advocates for BLO Security

In a significant move, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the state government to implement measures to safeguard Booth Level Officers (BLOs). This appeal aligns with recent directives from the Supreme Court emphasizing the protection of BLOs during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The governor has specifically recommended that the state direct district administrations to provide comprehensive security assistance to BLOs operating across various locales, from rural villages to urban centers. Ensuring seamless execution of their duties is of paramount importance, he insisted.

The governor further stressed the necessity for deploying sufficient police personnel to accompany BLOs during the enumeration drive. Additionally, he advocated for basic facilities to be provided to these officers, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently and without disruption.