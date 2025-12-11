Oli Stands Defiant Amidst Party Leadership Challenges

Ousted former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli firmly stated that any efforts to dismantle Communist parties in Nepal will be thwarted. His comments came during a media briefing before the 11th General Convention of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

Despite facing challenges for leadership within his party, Oli remains hopeful for re-election as party chair. The former prime minister is under scrutiny for his handling of Gen Z protests in September that resulted in 76 deaths, following a government ban on social media and allegations of corruption.

Oli's leadership is under pressure, with prominent party members and former President Bidya Bhandari aligning with his opponent Ishwor Pokharel. The controversy extends as a probe investigates incidents during the protests, which Oli dismisses as illegitimate and led by an unconstitutional government.

