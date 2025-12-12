Left Menu

AI Concerns Lead to Market Shifts: Investors Seek Value Amidst Fed Decisions

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined due to Broadcom's financial outlook, intensifying fears of an AI bubble. Despite this, Wall Street saw gains as investors shifted from AI-centric stocks to value sectors like healthcare following the Federal Reserve's less aggressive monetary stance earlier in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:55 IST
AI Concerns Lead to Market Shifts: Investors Seek Value Amidst Fed Decisions

The futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday, fueled by concerns over chipmaker Broadcom's latest financial results. The company's outlook raised fresh alarms about a potential artificial intelligence bubble, overshadowing investor optimism stemming from the Federal Reserve's recent monetary policy decisions.

In premarket actions, Broadcom's shares fell by 5%, citing anticipated lower future margins on its AI system sales. This news came even as the company forecasted strong quarterly revenue, prompting concerns regarding the profitability of investments within the AI technology sector. Notably, other chip stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia also reported losses.

Despite apprehensions, major Wall Street indices, including the S&P 500, Dow, and Russell 2000, posted gains, buoyed by the Fed's decision to lower borrowing costs. Analysts observed a strategic shift as investors moved from technology stocks to value sectors. Market players are also closely watching upcoming remarks from several Federal Reserve policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025