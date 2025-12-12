Thailand's Political Chess: Snap Election Amid Turmoil

Thailand is gearing up for an expedited election after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved parliament amid intense political strife and a border conflict with Cambodia. Despite risks to his minority government, Anutin is navigating this turmoil as a strategic move ahead of the polls.

The election is anticipated in early February, with 500 house seats to be contested. The 400 constituency seats and 100 party-list seats will be pivotal in determining the new government's formation. Anutin remains in a caretaker role until a new administration emerges from this electoral process.

Anutin's decision to dissolve parliament follows a contentious agreement with the People's Party to amend the constitution. The imminent elections are influenced by his close ties to the military, possibly aligning with royalist factions, amid opposition from the socially progressive People's Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)