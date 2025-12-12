EU Shifts Gears on Combustion Engine Ban

The European Commission is set to propose a significant policy reversal, scrapping plans to ban the sale of new combustion engine cars across the 27 EU nations. A senior EU lawmaker revealed this development on Friday, marking a shift in approach towards climate target achievements.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party, announced at a press conference in Heidelberg that the formal proposal will be presented next Tuesday. He stressed the importance of allowing markets and consumer preferences to drive the attainment of environmental goals.

This move indicates a departure from stringent regulatory measures, opening pathways for more flexible strategies in meeting climate commitments within the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)