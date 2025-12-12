Left Menu

Renewed Violence Erupts in Eastern Congo

The U.S. has expressed deep concern over the resurgence of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo's east. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, criticized Rwanda's role in escalating regional instability, vowing accountability measures will be pursued against those hindering peace.

Updated: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST
The United States has expressed significant concern over the resurgence of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The announcement came from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, during a Security Council meeting on Friday.

According to Waltz, Rwanda is contributing to growing instability and conflict in the region. Addressing the 15-member council, he said, "Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war."

Waltz further emphasized that the United States will utilize available tools to ensure those undermining peace efforts are held accountable. The statement highlights international scrutiny over regional tensions and conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

