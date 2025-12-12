Left Menu

Record Voter Deletions Stir Political Contest in West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency reported significant voter deletions compared to other areas in West Bengal. The Election Commission's recent data has sparked political attention, highlighting large variations in voter lists statewide. As West Bengal approaches its 2026 Assembly polls, these developments may heighten political tensions.

Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant voter roll update, the Bhabanipur constituency, home turf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported an outsized number of voter deletions. Election Commission data shows Bhabanipur lost 44,787 voters, contrasting sharply with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, which saw 10,599 names removed.

The figures were disclosed following the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision process, lighting a fuse for political maneuvering ahead of next week's draft rolls release. Despite Bhabanipur's deletion numbers, north Kolkata's Chowringhee recorded the highest removal of 74,553 voters, further illustrating the Electoral Commission's efforts to refine voter lists across the state.

These voter list updates have escalated the rivalry between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, with each party preparing for intensified scrutiny as West Bengal's 2026 Assembly elections approach. The marked deletions, especially in politically symbolic constituencies, may fuel a heated political discourse in the coming weeks.

