BLOs in West Bengal Demand Fair Treatment from Election Commission

A group of booth-level officers took to the streets in West Bengal, protesting outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office over what they allege is unfair treatment by the Election Commission.

The officers, under pressure to meet tightened deadlines for the Special Summary Revision (SIR), expressed their frustration at the Commission's refusal to extend deadlines in West Bengal, despite allowing such extensions in six other states and a Union Territory.

The demonstration highlighted the officers' struggle, as they called for fair compensation for duty-related casualties and the implementation of measures to alleviate their workload stresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)