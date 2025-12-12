Left Menu

BLOs in West Bengal Demand Fair Treatment from Election Commission

Booth-level officers in West Bengal protested against the Election Commission for not extending the SIR deadline, unlike other states. They highlighted the immense stress and lack of compensation, demanding workload rationalization and deadline parity. The protest underscores the officers' struggle for fair treatment and recognition.

Updated: 12-12-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of booth-level officers took to the streets in West Bengal, protesting outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office over what they allege is unfair treatment by the Election Commission.

The officers, under pressure to meet tightened deadlines for the Special Summary Revision (SIR), expressed their frustration at the Commission's refusal to extend deadlines in West Bengal, despite allowing such extensions in six other states and a Union Territory.

The demonstration highlighted the officers' struggle, as they called for fair compensation for duty-related casualties and the implementation of measures to alleviate their workload stresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

