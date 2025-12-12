Kerala court sentences six convicted persons to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in 2017 actress assault case.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:55 IST
Kerala court sentences six convicted persons to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in 2017 actress assault case.
