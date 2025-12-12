Pope Leo XIV's Unprecedented Address to Italy's 007s

Pope Leo XIV extended a historic gesture on Friday by granting an audience to Italy's intelligence services. The Pope issued a pointed reminder to the agents, popularly dubbed '007s,' to uphold professional ethics by avoiding the misuse of confidential information for purposes like blackmail.

This unusual meeting, believed to be the first of its kind, marks a century of operations for Italy's intelligence network, which collaborates closely with Vatican law enforcement, especially during high-traffic events like the Holy Year.

In his address, Leo XIV thanked the agents for their critical work but firmly highlighted the importance of maintaining a moral compass. He stressed that intelligence operations should never infringe on individual rights, emphasizing the need to protect the rights of those involved and avoid succumbing to untoward temptations.

