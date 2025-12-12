Italy Rocked by Nationwide Strike Over Budget Discontent

Italy faced significant disruption as a national strike, orchestrated by the country's largest trade union, CGIL, brought thousands to the streets. Protesting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's 2026 budget, the strike impacted trains, schools, and services, with CGIL estimating a 61% participation rate among public and private sector workers.

With over 500,000 demonstrators marching across Italy's major cities, the CGIL criticized the budget for its defense spending priorities, calling for increased investment in healthcare, education, and improved salaries and pensions. CGIL chief Maurizio Landini emphasized the need for a governmental change, highlighting widespread worker dissatisfaction.

The government defends the budget, noting its favorability among financial markets and its tax reductions for middle earners. Meanwhile, national strikes and marches reflect growing discontent with Meloni's economic strategies. Despite her right-wing party's stable position, recent surveys indicate a gradual decline in support, with rising interest in the centre-left opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)