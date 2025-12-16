Left Menu

Political Storm Over Messi Event Mismanagement, Mamata's Cabinet in Turmoil

The BJP accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of poor governance following the mishandling of a Lionel Messi event. Aroop Biswas' resignation as sports minister, accepted by Banerjee, is criticized as an insincere gesture to pacify public outrage, highlighting alleged cronyism and VIP culture within the TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accepting Aroop Biswas' resignation as state sports minister, calling it an attempt to mitigate public anger after a poorly managed Lionel Messi event.

Amit Malviya, BJP co-in-charge for West Bengal, claims the resignation serves as an admission of a government-caused debacle, reflecting inadequate governance by Banerjee and her administration.

Despite stepping down from his sports ministry role, Biswas remains a cabinet minister overseeing the power department. Malviya deems the exit a symbolic maneuver, exposing the deep-rooted cronyism and alleged mismanagement within the TMC-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

