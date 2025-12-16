Political Storm Over Messi Event Mismanagement, Mamata's Cabinet in Turmoil

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accepting Aroop Biswas' resignation as state sports minister, calling it an attempt to mitigate public anger after a poorly managed Lionel Messi event.

Amit Malviya, BJP co-in-charge for West Bengal, claims the resignation serves as an admission of a government-caused debacle, reflecting inadequate governance by Banerjee and her administration.

Despite stepping down from his sports ministry role, Biswas remains a cabinet minister overseeing the power department. Malviya deems the exit a symbolic maneuver, exposing the deep-rooted cronyism and alleged mismanagement within the TMC-led government.

