Violence Erupts During Beed Municipal Council Polls
Local BJP leader Balraje Pawar and four others were arrested in connection with the assault on a personal assistant of an ex-MLA during the Beed district municipal council polls. The incident arose from a clash between BJP and NCP workers. Both groups face charges following the violent altercations.
A local BJP leader, Balraje Pawar, and four associates have been detained following an attack on the personal assistant of former Maharashtra MLA Amarsingh Pandit during the municipal council elections in Beed district.
The arrest occurred on Monday evening, and the suspects appeared in court the following day, where they received a one-day police custody order.
The skirmish traces back to December 2, stemming from a minor disagreement at a polling booth, which quickly escalated into a significant altercation involving both BJP and NCP supporters and resulting in further confrontations at local residences.
