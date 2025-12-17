Left Menu

Violence Erupts During Beed Municipal Council Polls

Local BJP leader Balraje Pawar and four others were arrested in connection with the assault on a personal assistant of an ex-MLA during the Beed district municipal council polls. The incident arose from a clash between BJP and NCP workers. Both groups face charges following the violent altercations.

Updated: 17-12-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:14 IST
Violence Erupts During Beed Municipal Council Polls
A local BJP leader, Balraje Pawar, and four associates have been detained following an attack on the personal assistant of former Maharashtra MLA Amarsingh Pandit during the municipal council elections in Beed district.

The arrest occurred on Monday evening, and the suspects appeared in court the following day, where they received a one-day police custody order.

The skirmish traces back to December 2, stemming from a minor disagreement at a polling booth, which quickly escalated into a significant altercation involving both BJP and NCP supporters and resulting in further confrontations at local residences.

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

