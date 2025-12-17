Violence Erupts During Beed Municipal Council Polls

A local BJP leader, Balraje Pawar, and four associates have been detained following an attack on the personal assistant of former Maharashtra MLA Amarsingh Pandit during the municipal council elections in Beed district.

The arrest occurred on Monday evening, and the suspects appeared in court the following day, where they received a one-day police custody order.

The skirmish traces back to December 2, stemming from a minor disagreement at a polling booth, which quickly escalated into a significant altercation involving both BJP and NCP supporters and resulting in further confrontations at local residences.

