Trump's Blockade: A New Escalation in Venezuela

President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers to Venezuela, aiming to increase pressure on the contentious regime of Nicolas Maduro.

The decision follows the recent U.S. seizure of an oil tanker near Venezuela's coast, amid a growing military presence in the area. Trump's administration accuses Venezuela of using oil to finance drug trafficking and has threatened further military build-up until stolen assets are returned.

This aggressive campaign, criticized by some U.S. lawmakers, has resulted in at least 95 casualties from strikes on vessels, yet the Trump administration defends the moves as successful in preventing drug entry into the U.S. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles indicated that the blockade is also intended to pressure Maduro to relinquish power.

(With inputs from agencies.)