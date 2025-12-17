Trump's Blockade: A New Escalation in Venezuela
President Donald Trump announced a blockade against Venezuelan oil tankers, intensifying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, claiming to thwart drug funding channels. The military campaign has faced scrutiny, as efforts aim to oust Maduro from power.
President Donald Trump has ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers to Venezuela, aiming to increase pressure on the contentious regime of Nicolas Maduro.
The decision follows the recent U.S. seizure of an oil tanker near Venezuela's coast, amid a growing military presence in the area. Trump's administration accuses Venezuela of using oil to finance drug trafficking and has threatened further military build-up until stolen assets are returned.
This aggressive campaign, criticized by some U.S. lawmakers, has resulted in at least 95 casualties from strikes on vessels, yet the Trump administration defends the moves as successful in preventing drug entry into the U.S. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles indicated that the blockade is also intended to pressure Maduro to relinquish power.
