Defense Bill Goes Beyond Security with Record $901 Billion Budget

The U.S. Senate advanced a $901 billion defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, aiming to bolster military spending and security in Europe, despite the Trump administration’s pro-Russia stance. The bill includes support for Ukraine, the Baltic states, and safety measures following recent aviation incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:08 IST
The United States Senate has propelled a monumental $901 billion Pentagon policy bill forward, marking another chapter in the nation's defense strategy. The fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), combining earlier House and Senate versions, heads to the White House for President Trump's signature.

In a 77 to 20 vote, bipartisan support pushed the NDAA, emphasizing military competitiveness against global adversaries. Key provisions include $800 million allocated for Ukraine's military aid and initiatives supporting Baltic states, countering President Trump's recent Russia-friendly national security outline and reappraisal of European alliances.

Additionally, Congress resisted changing the Department of Defense's name while instating the Baltic Security Initiative and mandating military helicopter safety reviews. Alongside these security measures are contentious cultural policies, including the exclusion of transgender women from certain athletic programs in military academies.

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

