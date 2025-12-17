Left Menu

Political Shift: Pradnya Satav's Likely Move to BJP

Maharashtra Congress faces a challenge as party MLC Pradnya Satav is expected to join BJP. Satav, the wife of late Congress leader Rajiv Satav, has been missing since reports about her switching surfaced. BJP plans new inductions while Congress leaders express hope she remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:21 IST
Political Shift: Pradnya Satav's Likely Move to BJP
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress MLC Pradnya Satav is anticipated to switch allegiance to the BJP in Maharashtra. The move is scheduled for Thursday, causing ripples within the Congress party.

Pradnya, the widow of late Congress leader Rajiv Satav and a two-time MLC, adds a vital dimension to this political equation. Her potential defection underscores a setback for Congress, particularly given her connections to key political figures such as Rahul Gandhi.

Despite efforts from Congress leaders to reach her, Satav remains unreachable. Meanwhile, BJP's media coordinator hinted at significant new entries to the party, setting the stage for possible political shifts in the state's legislative balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025