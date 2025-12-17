Political Shift: Pradnya Satav's Likely Move to BJP
Maharashtra Congress faces a challenge as party MLC Pradnya Satav is expected to join BJP. Satav, the wife of late Congress leader Rajiv Satav, has been missing since reports about her switching surfaced. BJP plans new inductions while Congress leaders express hope she remains.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Congress MLC Pradnya Satav is anticipated to switch allegiance to the BJP in Maharashtra. The move is scheduled for Thursday, causing ripples within the Congress party.
Pradnya, the widow of late Congress leader Rajiv Satav and a two-time MLC, adds a vital dimension to this political equation. Her potential defection underscores a setback for Congress, particularly given her connections to key political figures such as Rahul Gandhi.
Despite efforts from Congress leaders to reach her, Satav remains unreachable. Meanwhile, BJP's media coordinator hinted at significant new entries to the party, setting the stage for possible political shifts in the state's legislative balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Transfers Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case to Lucknow
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Manufacturing Claims
In this fight between truth and untruth, EC working with BJP govt: Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally against ''vote theft''.
BJP paid Rs 10,000 during elections, EC did not take any action against them: Rahul Gandhi at Cong rally against ''vote theft''.
Kerala's Political Shift: UDF Triumphs, BJP Emerges, LDF Setback