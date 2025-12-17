Political Shift: Pradnya Satav's Likely Move to BJP

In a significant political development, Congress MLC Pradnya Satav is anticipated to switch allegiance to the BJP in Maharashtra. The move is scheduled for Thursday, causing ripples within the Congress party.

Pradnya, the widow of late Congress leader Rajiv Satav and a two-time MLC, adds a vital dimension to this political equation. Her potential defection underscores a setback for Congress, particularly given her connections to key political figures such as Rahul Gandhi.

Despite efforts from Congress leaders to reach her, Satav remains unreachable. Meanwhile, BJP's media coordinator hinted at significant new entries to the party, setting the stage for possible political shifts in the state's legislative balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)