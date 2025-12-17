Left Menu

Dupe, Dollars, and Detention: The Downfall of Maxizone Touch's MLM Scam

Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife, Priyanka, were arrested for orchestrating a multi-level marketing scam through their company, Maxizone Touch. This fraudulent scheme allegedly defrauded people of over Rs 300 crore by luring them with promises of high returns and referral benefits. Authorities across several states are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:24 IST
Dupe, Dollars, and Detention: The Downfall of Maxizone Touch's MLM Scam
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate has apprehended a couple allegedly masterminding a massive multi-level marketing scam, defrauding individuals to the tune of over Rs 300 crore.

Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife, Priyanka, directors of Maxizone Touch, were arrested in Ranchi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as per ED's statement. Accused of luring investors with lucrative returns and referral incentives, the couple remains at the heart of a complex multi-state investigation.

The couple, under judicial custody until recently, engaged in converting unauthorized deposits into cash and purchasing properties with laundered money. This case springs from multiple FIRs registered across various states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, bringing to light the vast reach of their financial deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025