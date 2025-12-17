Dupe, Dollars, and Detention: The Downfall of Maxizone Touch's MLM Scam

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate has apprehended a couple allegedly masterminding a massive multi-level marketing scam, defrauding individuals to the tune of over Rs 300 crore.

Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife, Priyanka, directors of Maxizone Touch, were arrested in Ranchi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as per ED's statement. Accused of luring investors with lucrative returns and referral incentives, the couple remains at the heart of a complex multi-state investigation.

The couple, under judicial custody until recently, engaged in converting unauthorized deposits into cash and purchasing properties with laundered money. This case springs from multiple FIRs registered across various states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, bringing to light the vast reach of their financial deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)