Khaleda Zia's Health Saga: A Political Leader's Battle
Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and BNP chairperson, remains critically ill at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital. Receiving ventilator support and constant medical attention, her condition has stabilized. Her anticipated medical transfer to London was postponed due to logistical hurdles. Her son, Tarique Rahman, is returning from self-exile.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is in a critical state, undergoing treatment for multiple health complications at a Dhaka hospital. Her personal physician, Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, confirmed her current status on Thursday.
Initially admitted on November 23 to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, the 80-year-old BNP chairperson has since been transferred to a coronary care unit. Her medical team, consisting of local and foreign specialists, has been providing round-the-clock care.
Zia was scheduled to be airlifted to London for further treatment, but the departure was delayed. Meanwhile, her son, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is expected to return to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years abroad.
