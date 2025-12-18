Left Menu

Vijay's Defiant Speech: A New Political Chapter in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay launched a scathing critique against Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, labeling them an 'evil force' akin to criticisms by late AIADMK leaders. Promoting his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a 'pure force,' Vijay's rhetoric signals a challenging political landscape leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

Actor-politician Vijay, in a fiery speech, targeted the ruling DMK of Tamil Nadu by dubbing it an 'evil force,' echoing the words of former AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. This marks his first public appearance since the deadly Karur rally incident.

Labeling his faction, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a 'pure force,' Vijay signaled an intensified battle against DMK in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. His rhetoric was seen as a strategy to solidify his party's presence in the state's political skyline.

Amid criticisms of parallels to film dialogues in his speeches, Vijay focused on unfulfilled promises by DMK, emphasizing law and order concerns, neglect toward farmers, and leveraging Periyar's ideology. He appealed for change, targeting the DMK and BJP as ideological adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

