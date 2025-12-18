Left Menu

DMK Leader T K S Elangovan Criticizes TVK's Vijay Amid Controversy

T K S Elangovan, a senior DMK leader, criticized TVK founder Vijay for his comments against the ruling party, accusing him of being responsible for a rally stampede that claimed 41 lives. Elangovan defended the DMK's governance and highlighted Chief Minister M K Stalin as a model leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

T K S Elangovan, senior leader of the DMK party, has strongly criticized TVK founder Vijay following remarks made against the ruling party.

Labeling the DMK government as the 'genuine force' in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan accused Vijay of being a 'killer force' after a rally stampede claimed 41 lives.

Elangovan defended the governance of DMK under Chief Minister M K Stalin, praising him as an exemplary leader whose work is being mirrored by other states in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

