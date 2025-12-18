Ukraine's Quest for Frozen Assets: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War
President Zelenskiy expressed readiness for any format that enables the use of frozen Russian assets, preferring a loan option. Discussions with Belgian PM Bart de Wever, an opponent of the proposal, highlight the diplomatic negotiations at play as European leaders deliberate on the assets' future.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a strategic move to secure funding, Ukraine is exploring various methods to utilize the Russian sovereign assets frozen by its allies. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy favors a loan format as the most viable option. This was discussed extensively at a meeting in Brussels with European leaders.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever emerged as a significant voice in these discussions, opposing the current proposal to employ the assets in securing a large loan for Ukraine. His stance underscores the complexities of international diplomacy in the allocation of these frozen assets.
As European leaders converge to decide the fate of the frozen Russian assets, Zelenskiy's preference for a loan demonstrates Ukraine's strategic approach amidst differing international views on the proposal's execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European leaders expected to cement support for Ukraine amid US pressure to accept peace deal
European leaders expected to cement support for Ukraine amid Washington pressure to accept deal
European leaders expected to cement support for Ukraine amid US pressure to accept peace deal
Diplomatic Talks: US Envoy Engages European Leaders on Ukraine
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Envoy Meets European Leaders on Ukraine Peace Efforts