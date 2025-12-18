In a strategic move to secure funding, Ukraine is exploring various methods to utilize the Russian sovereign assets frozen by its allies. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy favors a loan format as the most viable option. This was discussed extensively at a meeting in Brussels with European leaders.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever emerged as a significant voice in these discussions, opposing the current proposal to employ the assets in securing a large loan for Ukraine. His stance underscores the complexities of international diplomacy in the allocation of these frozen assets.

As European leaders converge to decide the fate of the frozen Russian assets, Zelenskiy's preference for a loan demonstrates Ukraine's strategic approach amidst differing international views on the proposal's execution.

