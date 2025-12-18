Haryana Assembly Honors Fallen Leaders and Soldiers in Winter Session

The Haryana Assembly began its Winter session by honoring the late Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal among others.

Obituary resolutions were passed in their memory, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Speaker Harvinder Kalyan leading the commemoration.

The Assembly also honored 26 soldiers from Haryana who died heroically for their country. The House extended heartfelt condolences to their grieving families.

