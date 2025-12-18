Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Prepares for Key Winter Session

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana urged all political parties to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the upcoming Winter session starting December 19. Emphasizing the importance of collective participation, discussions during the session aim to address public issues through constructive and fact-based debates, leading to meaningful solutions.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has called on all political parties to support the seamless execution of the Winter session set to commence on December 19. He insists that effective house function relies significantly on collective participation and understanding across party lines.

In a recent all-party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, Mahana stressed the importance of cooperative debates grounded in facts to tackle pressing public issues effectively. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed these sentiments, highlighting the assembly's potential as a platform for substantive discourse and the articulation of citizen aspirations, especially when discussing proposed legislation.

Adityanath noted that the assembly's debates have served as a model for other state legislatures, with previous productive exchanges spotlighting the 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision Document–2047'. Furthermore, the assembly observes key historical commemorations like 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26 to honor national sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

