Electoral Uncertainty Looms Over West Bengal's Matua Voters
The Election Commission's draft rolls in West Bengal and the Special Intensive Revision hearings have unsettled the Matua community, a significant voter base for the BJP. Fears over identity and citizenship documentation could impact at least 50 assembly seats ahead of the 2026 polls.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission's draft rolls in West Bengal, alongside the upcoming second round of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings, have caused unease among the state's Matua community, a crucial voter base for the BJP. The Matuas, predominantly Dalit Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, are anxious about identity verification procedures which might threaten their voting rights.
The revision has already excluded over 58 lakh names from the electoral list, triggering concerns about disenfranchisement among the community. With gaps in documentation due to displacement and migration, many Matua families face challenges proving their eligibility. The lack of recognition for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) certificates further compounds the situation.
As political parties brace for the impact on the 2026 assembly elections, Matua-majority areas remain particularly critical. The BJP, whose rise in Bengal is tied to these voters, could see its influence wane if its core supporters are excluded from the electoral process. The ongoing revisions and verification processes could significantly shift the electoral landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Citizenship Revocation Strategy Sparks Controversy
Karnataka High Court Steps in for Pakistani National's Citizenship Bid
High Court Transfers Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case to Lucknow
Public urged to comment on major overhaul of SA citizenship and immigration
Historic Grant: First Woman Receives Citizenship Under CAA in Assam