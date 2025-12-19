Massive Support for Campaign Against Medical College Privatization in Andhra Pradesh

In a bold demonstration of public dissent, YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju revealed a one-crore signature campaign opposing the privatization of government medical colleges by the NDA coalition. Speaking at YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Appalaraju claimed participation from over one crore families out of the 1.6 crore in the state.

Organized under YSRCP head Jagan Mohan Reddy, the two-month campaign included diverse voices: intellectuals, students, women, and even members of other parties. Appalaraju accused the government of ignoring pre-election promises, such as welfare pensions and free gas cylinders, and criticized them for misrepresenting a parliamentary committee's stance on privatization.

He alleged that, despite significant borrowing, the government is driven by political vendetta in privatizing medical colleges. Appalaraju suggested the ruling party prioritizes large events over healthcare, resulting in public-private profit discrepancies while fiscal burdens increase. He assured all such decisions will be reconsidered upon his party's return to power. No immediate comment was available from the TDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)