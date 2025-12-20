Polls Kick Off: Maharashtra Civic Elections Herald New Alliances

The polling began on Saturday in Washim with residents heading to the booths for the election of 32 Municipal Councillors and the Municipal President of the Washim Municipal Council. Voters were seen gathering at the polling stations early to cast their votes, signaling the robust democratic engagement.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has slated elections for 29 Municipal Corporations throughout the state, including the prominent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Earlier in the week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed concerns about prolonged administrative control of municipal bodies, advocating for elected governance for enhanced democratic function.

Chief Minister Fadnavis articulated his satisfaction with the election announcements, stating "We welcome this decision. In a democracy, extended administration by non-elected officials is unsuitable. We believe our development efforts will earn voter support." He also highlighted alliance dynamics, noting that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is coordinating efforts to contest the elections collaboratively across the state.

Fadnavis remarked on electoral strategy, suggesting that alliances will primarily unite under Mahayuti, but admitted "In one or two areas, the NCP and BJP might partner." Notably in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar suggest separate contests to avoid inadvertently benefiting a third entity.

"Ajit Pawar and I have decided against joint candidacies in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We understand that a united front might advantage a third party, hence our strategic opposition," Fadnavis clarified. He reassured that Shiv Sena would mostly align with the ruling coalition in these local elections. Critical municipal polls, including those for BMC and PMC, are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)