Tragedy Strikes on the Tracks: Rally Day Turns Fatal

A tragic rail accident during dense fog en route to Prime Minister Modi's rally in Taherpur, West Bengal, resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The incident led to political disputes between the BJP and TMC, with differing narratives and reactions from both parties.

An unforeseen tragedy marred a day meant for political unity, as three individuals lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries after being struck by a train near Taherpur, West Bengal. They were on their way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally amidst dense fog.

The accident took place between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations in the Sealdah-Krishnanagar section. A senior railway official reported that the victims had stepped off their bus to attend nature's call on the railway tracks, resulting in the fatal incident.

The tragedy triggered a political upheaval, with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticizing the BJP for proceeding with the rally, while the BJP retorted that the TMC was politicizing the unfortunate event. Both parties presented contrasting approaches to addressing the incident's tragic nature.

